Samoa have a strong setpiece: Harris

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians tight five will need to work extra hard against Samoa.

Assistant coach Brad Harris believes last week’s tight five and those who came off the bench did well.

However, he says Samoa will demand a lot of attention up front after beating Japan last weekend.

Harris adds they have a lot of work to do after reviewing the Samoa and Japan game

“Yeah we’ve watched the game and reviewed it thoroughly and I thought they were fantastic against a strong Japan team, quarterfinalist at the last World Cup so fantastic result for Samoa, they went over there and played with real Pacific intent, they were physical, dominant at the setpiece and we know we’re up for a significant battle upfront at scrum time and setpiece”



Assistant coach Brad Harris.

He also says if Fiji can match their physicality like they did with Tonga then hopefully Fiji’s flair and solo play can pull the game away for the Simon Raiwalui-coached side.

The 23 players that’ll travel to Samoa will be named today by head coach Simon Raiwalui.

Our side will leave for Apia tonight before facing Samoa on Saturday at 2pm.