Rugby-Impending brain injury lawsuit could signal huge shift in rugby

[Source: Reuters]

While the 2023 Rugby World Cup was deemed a resounding success, with record crowds packing stadiums across France, the global tournament was played against an ominous backdrop of a brain injury lawsuit that could rock the sport’s very foundation.

England World Cup winner Phil Vickery and former Wales centre Gavin Henson were recently included among 295 ex-players suing three of the sport’s governing bodies, helping make the issue of concussion difficult to ignore.

Rugby is the latest sport to face a reckoning because of its high concussion rate – either make the sport safer to play or risk costly lawsuits that could threaten the its financial viability.

Article continues after advertisement

The 295 former players allege that World Rugby, England’s Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union failed to put in reasonable measures to protect the health and safety of players.

The diversity of the group – men and women, amateur and professional, ranging in age from 22 to 80 – shows the sheer scale of the damage.

Former England hooker Steve Thompson is a heartbreaking example and was among the first to file a legal claim. The 45-year-old has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and has said he does not remember winning the 2003 tournament.

The application for a group litigation order is expected to be decided by London’s High Court in April or May.