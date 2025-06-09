Rookie Springbok scores 32 points in SA’s big win

[Photo Credit: The Telegraph]

South Africa’s rookie flyhalf, Sacha Fienberg-Ngomezulu delivered an exceptional performance for the Springboks last night as they made a strong statement in round 5 of the Rugby Championship with a 67-30 win over Argentina in Durban.

Ngomezulu was on target with his kicking boots as he kicked 8 conversions and 2 penalty kicks at goal.

On top of that, the 23-year-old scored a hatrick of tries.

Article continues after advertisement

The Springboks held a slight 25-23 lead at the break, and came out firing in the second spell, scoring 42 points with Argentina only scoring 7 points.

The win has seen them shoot to the top of the table with 15 points, just 1 point ahead of the All Blacks, with both teams having 3 wins each and 2 losses.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup after brushing off a great challenge from the Wallabies with a 33-24 win on Saturday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.