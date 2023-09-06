Priceless experience for hotel staff

Renaissance Hotel General Manager Cedric Decaudin.

A conversation between a Frenchman and his Fijian friend nearly three years ago led to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians being accommodated at Renaissance Hotel in Bordeaux, France.

When hotel General Manager Cedric Decaudin heard that Fiji was going to play two World Cup games in Bordeaux, he contacted Joveci Mataitoga whom he studied with in Australia to provide some details of who he could contact regarding Fiji’s accommodation.

That conversation led to Decaudin being introduced to former national rep Julian Vulakoro who assisted them in getting Fiji booked at the hotel.

Decaudin says the experience of having our team at their hotel is priceless.

“There was a match between our staff here and the Fijian team, there’s a lot of similarity in the attitude, behaviour and smiling so I think like cultural we are pretty much Fijian now, to have them at the hotel it’s crazy and hard to describe but it’s pure joy I would say, it’s like having family at home.”

He adds the hotel staff have learnt a lot from the Fijians in the last few days.

The Flying Fijians performed a traditional ceremony when they arrived and sang a song which Decaudin says was very touching.

Cedric and his team have dedicated a special place for messages from Fijian fans around the world.

Meanwhile, head coach Simon Raiwalui will name his side tomorrow night.

Fiji takes on Wales at 7am on Monday in Bordeaux.

