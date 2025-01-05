Oran Park commits to rugby development

Club President Scott Gettings

Oran Park Rugby League Football Club, based in Sydney Australia, continues its mission to nurture grassroots rugby league in Fiji, with a special focus on engaging young players through school partnerships and community outreach.

Led by club president Scott Gettings, the team is currently in the country to donate gear to children and schools, reinforcing their dedication to fostering the sport among the younger generation.

For Gettings, the foundation of rugby league development lies in schools.

“It does start from school. Back in Sydney, we do a lot of things with schools. If the schools are involved, it helps get the children involved and learning the game.”

He emphasizes that aligning school participation with rugby league programs could significantly strengthen the sport in Fiji, much like it has in Australia.

This year, the club’s gear donations targeted the Nabua community and Holy Trinity Anglican School, marking another chapter in a longstanding relationship with Fiji.