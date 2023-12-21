NZ shadow side to lift caliber of Coral Coast 7s

[ Source : NZ 7s ]

The New Zealand 7s Development side that will feature at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral 7s next month will be among the top bets for the i-Wau trophy.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte says the side, which is coached by New Zealand 7s coach Tomasi Cama Junior, will include a mixture of elite players and emerging talent.

He says the inclusion of the Kiwi’s shadow side will lift the competition to greater heights, with the likes of the Fiji Babaas, USA Falcons, McDonald’s All Stars and defending champions

The Army is also in the mix.

“We’re very excited at what that will look like. I think its going to be a mix of first-team players and emerging players, especially now with the World Series only having one leg in the South Pacific, in Perth, it’s a great opportunity for these national teams to have a good hit out and there’s no better place than here in Fiji at the Coral Coast 7s.”

Whyte says is calling on fans to come out in numbers to witness three days of top-level 7s rugby in Sigatoka next month.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held on January 18th-20th at Lawaqa Park.