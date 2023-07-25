Never give up on your dreams: Elder

[Source : Australia in Fiji/ Facebook]

14-year-old weightlifter Nehemiah Elder won silver in the 2023 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in India.

Despite facing difficulties balancing school work and training, he overcame setbacks with the help of his parents’ encouragement.

Elder encourages young athletes to persevere through obstacles to achieve their goals.

He did not expect to bring home a medal for Fiji, but his determination drove him.

“Honestly, I was hoping for a medal, I just had to go there and knowing that I had to be myself.”

Elder loves weightlifting so much that he has no desire to switch to another sport. He is a year-nine student at Marist Brothers High School.

