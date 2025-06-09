Navosa driven by fan’s turnout

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Navosa’s 34-26 victory over Rewa in the Vodafone Vanua Trophy semi-final was powered by more than just skill and strategy, it was driven by the overwhelming presence of their families, friends, and supporters who turned up in numbers at HFC Bank Stadium.

For a team that travelled from the highlands to the capital, the journey was not a small one.

It came with financial and personal sacrifice, especially for villages where most people rely on farming and where every expense must be carefully considered.

But that didn’t stop their supporters from making the trip.

The players drew strength from the crowd, many of whom had invested time, money, and effort to be there.

“We really couldnt believe that four buses came down from Navosa to support the team. We know how hard it is to travel from the highlands, even coming down to sigatoka to do shopping is a challenge. But for them to come all the way down to Suva to support the team means alot. Most of them said the only money they had was for their fare to and from suva, and we’re not worried of what we’re going to eat there.”

Their presence on the sidelines gave the team an emotional edge and a sense of purpose that carried them through.

Navosa’s win not only booked their place in the final where they will face Kadavu, but also secured their promotion to the 2026 Skipper Cup season.

