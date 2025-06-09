Navosa clinch Skipper Cup Spot with gritty win over Rewa

Navosa have secured their place in the 2026 Skipper Cup season after a hard-fought 34–26 victory over Rewa in the Vodafone Vanua Trophy semi-final at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

Navosa struck first through hooker Apisai Sasaroko, but Rewa quickly responded with two tries from winger Sereimaya Vakacabeqoli to take a 12–5 lead.

Navosa bounced back with tries from inside centre Aisake Nalase and fly-half Etuate Sitiveni—despite controversy surrounding the latter’s grounding—to edge ahead 15–12.

A red card to a Navosa prop for a high tackle shifted momentum, allowing Rewa to level with a penalty and later take a 20–15 halftime lead after Vakacabeqoli completed his hat trick.

Rewa extended their lead to 23–15 early in the second half, but Navosa refused to back down.

A converted try brought them within one point, though Rewa again responded with a penalty to lead 26–22.

Navosa then surged ahead after Sitiveni powered through for his second try, before a late set-piece move sent Isoa Toqabale over in the corner, sealing the 34–26 win.

Rewa mounted a desperate final push, but Navosa’s defense held firm to book their spot in next season’s top-tier competition.

