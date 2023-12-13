Natave ready for Super Rugby Pacific challenge

Livai Natave [Photo: Supplied]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua loosehead prop Livai Natave is looking to stamp his mark in the frontrow in the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Moala, Nadi native has made six appearances in the Drua jersey this year and has two international caps with the Flying Fijians.

Natave says he is enjoying the offseason training in scorching conditions in the Western Division.

The 24-year-old says the squad is focused on the task at hand, which is to go one better than their quarter-final finish in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific.

Natave attended Queen Victoria School with Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi, and together they helped the institution win the 2016 Deans competition.

After completing secondary school, Natave was selected in the Fiji Rugby Union elite player pathway.

He also played for Nadi in the Skipper Cup competition.

Natave says competition is stiff in the front row for a starting place and he has to contest alongside two seasoned players in Emosi Tuqiri and Haereiti Hetet.

He says he enjoys the challenge and camaraderie with his fellow props and how they bring out the best in each other both on and off the field.

The Fijian Drua will face the Blues in their opening match in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season on February 24 in Auckland.