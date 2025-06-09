Nadroga Rugby boosted with new training equipment

[Photo: Nadroga Legends/Facebook]

The Nadroga Rugby Union has received a timely boost ahead of the 2026 Skipper Cup season following the official handover of new training equipment at Talenavuruvuru yesterday.

The equipment was donated by United States-based, locally owned company Bula Fiji USA LLC Caregiving Agency, as part of its ongoing support for grassroots rugby development in Nadroga.

Nadroga Rugby Legends President Ratu Tevita Dikedike formally presented the gear to Nadroga Rugby Union President Jiuta Waqavonovono during a ceremony attended by former players and officials.

The donation is expected to strengthen preparations for provincial players, ensuring they are better equipped as they look to uphold Nadroga’s proud rugby legacy.

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Following the handover, the Nadroga Rugby Legends also presented their traditional sevusevu, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the union’s coaches and executives.

The Legends expressed confidence in the current leadership, believing the new season presents an opportunity to restore pride and success for the Vanua o Nakuruvarua and its loyal supporters.

They also acknowledged the contribution of Bula Fiji USA LLC Caregiving Agency, thanking the organisation for its continued investment in the development of rugby in the province.

The initiative highlights the importance of partnerships in building and sustaining grassroots rugby, with Nadroga aiming to translate this support into strong performances in the 2026 campaign.

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