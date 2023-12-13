Momo awaits Fijian Drua debut

Epeli Momo is relishing his first opportunity to play in the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The 24-year-old outside back was recruited by the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua earlier in June after a three-year stint with French Pro D2 club, Montauban.

Momo is yet to make his Fijian Drua debut and says he is putting in the hard yards in the off-season to push for spot in the starting 15.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ba native says while playing in France, he always made sure to follow the Drua’s progress in the Super Rugby and dreamt of one day playing alongside his countrymen in the top-tier competition.

The hard-running winger is a former national Under-20 representative alongside Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi, before progressing to the Fiji Warriors and Fiji Latui sides.

He was eventually drafted into the national 7’s training squad before getting an opportunity to further his game in France.

Momo says now that he has returned to play in his homeland, his goal is to help the Drua reach the playoffs once again and one day catch the eye of Flying Fijians selectors.

The Fijian Drua will face the Blues in their opening match in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season on February 24 in Auckland.