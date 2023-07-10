MGM to not let guard down

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School will continue their tireless efforts as they now prepare for the semi-finals in the Under-17 category of the Vodafone Southern Zone quarter-finals.

Captain James Liga says it was nothing but God’s guidance from the beginning that brought them this far.

Liga says he was proud of his team’s performance after a 52- 0 thrashing against Ratu Sukuna Memorial School over the weekend.

‘What has been done on the field was practised off the field, and we believe 99% of the work is done off the field, so maybe only 1% or 10% will be on the field.’

Liga’s winning results in past matches are nothing new, and they are always prepared regardless of the team they face.

The 17-year-old captain says they have also learned to respect their opponents through training sessions.