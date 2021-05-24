Home

Rugby

Mawi scores, Saracens hope for challenge cup spot

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 11:33 am
Saracens players' celebrate [Source: Twitter]

Flying Fijian Eroni Mawi scored a try to help Saracens secure a 45-24 win against London Irish this morning.

Saracens kept their hopes of a place in the European Challenge Cup last 16 alive with a bonus-point victory over its neighbours.

London Irish twice lead through James Stokes and Cillian Redmond’s tries but Saracens turned on the style with four tries before half-time.

Alex Lewington scored a brace against his former club, as did Sean Maitland, with Elliot Daly also crossing.

Both sides scored late tries as Sarries added gloss to the scoreline in the second half to keep themselves in contention for the knockout stages in April.

