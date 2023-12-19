Masi reaps benefits from World Cup stint

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua centre Iosefo Masi.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua centre Iosefo Masi says his knowledge of the game has grown in leaps and bounds since returning from the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Despite not getting a chance to play at the world event, the 25-year-old says just being part of the squad and seeing how the players interact on and off the field was a life-changing experience.

“I’ve been learning a lot from the senior players in Europe and France and the learnings from them will contribute to the team in the Super Rugby next season.”

Article continues after advertisement

Returning from France, Masi went straight into off-season mode with the Fiji Drua for the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

He says he is happy to have a strong support system alongside him, after moving his parents to Nadi to live with him.

“Their support has been showing from last season and I thank them for supporting me and praying for me every game.”

With only nine weeks remaining until their Super Rugby Pacific opening match, Masi says he is giving his all in the off-season period to improve his skills in the midfield.

Masi is expected to be a sure starter in the center position next season alongside the experienced Apisalome Vota with Michael Naitokani and rookie Waqa Nalaga as strong contenders.

The Fijian Drua will face the Blues in their opening match on February 24th in Auckland.