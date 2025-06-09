Marist Women retain title at Eastgate Memorial Hockey Tournament

[Photo Credit: Marist Men's Hockey Club]

Marist Women successfully defended their title at the Eastgate Memorial Hockey Tournament in Suva this afternoon, edging out Stingers 1-0 in a tightly contested final.

Both teams went into halftime locked at 0-0, but Marist broke the deadlock in the second half and held firm to secure the win.

Captain Mona Biukoto acknowledged the pressure that came with entering the tournament as defending champions.

“The teams have been preparing really well, stingers have been preparing with great numbers and that sort of put pressure on the team to step up and push ourselves to defend our title this year.”



Despite fielding a squad with more young and inexperienced players than seasoned ones, she expressed pride in their performance and determination.

Biukoto also extended her gratitude to the team’s supporters, families, and friends for showing up in strong numbers to cheer them on.

