Malolo through to Skipper Cup final

[file photo]

Malolo have made history after booking their spot in their first-ever Skipper Cup final, defeating Nadi 31–19 in the first semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

The island side came in as underdogs but played with determination, proving they belong among Fiji’s top rugby teams.

Malolo dominated the first half, scoring three converted tries through Tomasi Tawake, captain Imanueli Bari, and Semeli Karacia, while Nadi managed only one try.

Article continues after advertisement

Malolo led 21–5 at halftime.

Playmaker Doglous Daveta was outstanding, controlling the game and creating several scoring opportunities for his teammates.

In the second spell, Nadi showed signs of a comeback but a string of handling errors and penalties cost them crucial momentum.

Malolo sealed the win with a try from Viliame Nalolo and a penalty from Tevita Ledua, securing their place in next week’s grand final.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.