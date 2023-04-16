Male tightens up loose ends

[Source: Fijiana Dra/Twitter]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Coach Inoke Male hopes they’ll get a positive result tonight against the Western Force in their Super W clash in Australia.

Male says they’re tightening up the loose ends and have done a lot of work this week.

He adds the players have recovered well from last week, and are expecting a good result tonight.

The Fijiana Drua was thumped 31-5 by the Waratahs last week which also ended their unbeaten run.

Our Drua is third on the Super W standings with nine points and faces the fifth-placed Force.

The Western Force has a win under their belt from three outings in the competition.

The match will kick off at 7:05 tonight and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.