Male tightens up loose ends

[Source: Fijiana Dra/Twitter]
Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Coach Inoke Male hopes they’ll get a positive result tonight against the Western Force in their Super W clash in Australia.
Male says they’re tightening up the loose ends and have done a lot of work this week.
He adds the players have recovered well from last week, and are expecting a good result tonight.
Article continues after advertisement
The Fijiana Drua was thumped 31-5 by the Waratahs last week which also ended their unbeaten run.
Our Drua is third on the Super W standings with nine points and faces the fifth-placed Force.
The Western Force has a win under their belt from three outings in the competition.
The match will kick off at 7:05 tonight and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.
Advertisement