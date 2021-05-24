Home

Kunavula extends Edinburgh contract

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 28, 2022 9:55 am
[Source: Edinburgh]

Flying Fijian back row Mesulame Kunavula has extended his contract with Edinburgh Rugby.

The 26-year-old becomes the latest player to commit his future to the club after putting pen-to-paper in a new deal today.

He joined Edinburgh from Fiji Sevens in 2019 and has since made 16 appearances for the capital club.

Article continues after advertisement

Kunavula made his Fijian Test debut against Georgia at BT Murrayfield in 2020, crossing the whitewash on his first-ever appearance for the Flying Fijians.

Kunavula says Edinburgh is like home to him and he is happy to re-sign with the club again.

Kunavula made his Edinburgh Rugby debut in the 2019/20 season opener against Zebre.

After an impressive run of form in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup, Kunavula was voted Most Improved Player at the end of last season.

 

