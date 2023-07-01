Kumari and Wati meet stars

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians never dissapointed fans in the North after stopping over at Wairiki village in Bua and Dreketi, Macuata today on their way to Welagi in Taveuni.

It was an unforgettable moment for Ram Kumari from Naqaraniqoli who has been selling sweets at the Dreketi Commercial Center for over 15 years when she met Peni Matawalu and Luke Tagi.

59-year-old Kumari says she didn’t expect the pair to buy from her.

Even 60-year-old Bimla Wati looked around to see why there was a commotion at the shopping center in Dreketi but later found out the national side is in town.

Wati recognized Levani Botia and asked the former national skipper if she could have her photo taken with him.

The team will spend a few hours at Frank Lomani’s village in Savusavu before heading to Taveuni.