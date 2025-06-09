Kadavu women create history

Fiji Rugby has a new Bosco Trophy winner after Kadavu won it for the first time in history at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva defeating Nasinu 37-31 in a tight contest.

The Bosco Trophy is the women’s version of the Farebrother where the holders get to put their title on the line when they host a game in the Marama Cup.

Kadavu was playing in the Ranadi competition last year and had their first shot at the Bosco Trophy today and managed to wrestle the title away from Nasinu.

Trailing 31-37, and with time up on the clock, Nasinu got the ball from inside their half, and was close to score.

They were just five meters out from Kadavu’s tryline when the referee blew the whistle after seeing the Nasinu ball carrier was behind the player she gave the ball to.

The Nasinu players were not happy with the call and Police and tournament officials had to step in and escort the referee off the field.

Kadavu also ended Nasinu’s unbeaten run in the Marama Cup this season.

