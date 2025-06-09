Kadavu secure first-ever Skipper Cup spot

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

Kadavu has made history by qualifying for next year’s Skipper Cup for the first time ever, following a hard-fought 18-13 victory over Taveuni in the Vodafone Vanua Trophy semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

Trailing 10-7 at halftime, Kadavu showed resilience in the second spell despite Taveuni extending their lead to 13 points.

The turning point came in the 70th minute, when captain Vaione Tegu powered through the Taveuni defense to score the decisive try, putting Kadavu ahead for the first time.

Article continues after advertisement

Fullback Savenaca Durusolo sealed the result with a successful 80th-minute penalty, sparking emotional celebrations among the Kadavu players and fans.

The victory not only sends Kadavu into the Vanua Trophy final, where they will meet Navosa, but also confirms their promotion to the 2026 Skipper Cup, marking a monumental moment in the union’s rugby history.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.