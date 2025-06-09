Historic first for Ba Women rugby

Euphoria erupted across the Ba Rugby camp after the Ba Women’s team secured their spot in the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup Final, marking a historic first for the district.

The Women in Black beat Rewa Women 53-24 this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium, Suva.

The momentous semi-final victory not only propelled them into the grand final but also guaranteed the team promotion for the upcoming season which is a major breakthrough for grassroots women’s rugby development in the West.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba Rugby Union secretary Gabby Kautoga was overwhelmed with emotion following the win, and said that the achievement was the direct result of years of hard work and sustained investment.

“It’s just a great feeling today, first offering glory and honour back to God. I would like to thank our sponsor, IGA New World, for believing in the girls and believing in the grassroots. This is the result today.”

Kautoga said that while the team had reached the quarter-finals twice before, this is their first time reaching the Ranadi Cup Final, cementing a piece of history for the Ba Women’s combined team.

He added that the achievement was part of a clear plan and vision to go one step further this year.

The women in black will now face Macuata Women in the Ranadi Cup final.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.