From Manawatu to Fijian Drua

Waqa Nalaga [Source: Fijian Drua]

Waqa Nalaga is looking to emulate the achievements of his elder brother and former Flying Fijian winger, Napolioni.

The 20-year-old center was playing in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship for Manawatu earlier this year before receiving the call-up to join the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Nalaga says Napolioni’s decorated career on the rugby field, marked by successful professional stints with clubs across Europe, motivated him to pursue a career in the sport, and he is enjoying every minute of it.

“Wherever he goes, I go. I watch his rugby, where he plays. In France, when I was a little kid, seeing what he was doing, I learned a lot from there. What also motivated me is my dad and my other brother; they were already representing our family name. But I am pretty keen to pick it up and continue the journey.”

Nalaga’s father, Kavekini, also represented Fiji in rugby in the 1980s. Meanwhile, Nalaga, a former national Under-20 representative, is one of five rookies in the Fijian Drua side expected to make their debut in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific next year.

The other new players include winger Epeli Momo, lock forward Sailosi Vukalokalo, and fly halves Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Isikeli Rabitu.

The Fijian Drua will face the Blues in their opening match in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season on February 24 in Auckland.