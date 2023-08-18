Four semi-final matches moved to Marist ground

Four Vodafone Super Deans semi-final matches will be played at the Marist Brothers High School ground tomorrow.

Tournament Director Navitalai Waiwalu confirms these four matches were scheduled to be played at Bidesi Park.

He says the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union (FSSRU) has been informed by the OHS officers that the Bidesi ground is not in playable condition.

Waiwalu says the FSSRU in the best interest of the teams and the players have decided to move the games to Marist.

The matches that have been moved to Marist include; the Under-14 match between Lelean Memorial School and Suva Grammar School, the U15 clash between Queen Victoria School and Marist, Marist and QVS in the U16 as well as the U19 showdown between Ratu Kadavulevu School and Lomary Secondary School.

Waiwalu confirms all other matches scheduled for Buckhurst Park and the HFC Stadium remains unchanged.

You can watch selected Deans and Raluve matches live on FBC Sports.