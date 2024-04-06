Fijian Drua do us proud in Canberra

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Atelaite Buna showed a clean pair of heels in scoring a crucial try as the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua beat the Brumbies 20-7 in the Super W rugby competition.

The try in the second half by Buna and converted by Luisa Tisolo laid the platform for the win.

Tisolo also added a penalty.

Article continues after advertisement

Impressive Sulita Waisega scored the first try, which was converted by Tisolo before Brumbies leveled with a Tania Naden converted try.

Tisolo managed a penalty to see Fiji lead 10-7 at the break.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Coach Mosese Rauluni should be happy with the physical defensive effort by his side, as they showed once again the urge to win the title for the third time in a row.

Fijian Drua meet the Melbourne Rebels next Saturday at 7pm.



[Source: Fijian Drua]