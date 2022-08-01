Fijiana 7s raises the bar higher

The Fijiana 7s team continues to set the platform and raise the bar of women’s rugby after winning its first ever medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Saiasi Fuli’s team won silver after losing to Australia in the final this morning.

Fijiana proved to be a fast improving side since the Olympics in Tokyo and is looking positive towards the World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Team Fiji chef de mission Sale Sorovaki says the Fijiana has again proved to be a top contender.

“It’s good to see them reaching the final at the Commonwealth Games. They’re no longer the team that makes up the number, they’re a team that seriously contends for the prizes that’s at stake.”

Sorovaki adds the focus now shifts to Cape Town for the World Cup in September and Fiji has only four weeks to prepare for that.