Fijian Drua one win away from home semi

The Fijian Drua players with fans [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s team needs only a win against the Mebourne Rebels this Saturday to book a home semi-final.

The side beat Brumbies 20-7 in Canberra last night to move into second place behind the Waratahs.

Drua coach Mosese Rauluni says there was improvement seen in the match, which is a good progress.

“Pretty good and pretty frustrating at the same time. The girls discipline this week was outstanding compared to last week- I think they were patient.”

Rauluni was also impressed with the combination of halfback, Setaita Railumu, and fly half Jennifer Ravutia.

“I think they went really well. Number 9 and number 10 really executed what we wanted this week just playing in their half. Few times we spilled the ball but they went out and really played down in their half which is the right part of the field to play and I am really happy with Pei and Jenny.”



[Source: Fijian Drua]

The Drua meets Rebels at 7 pm next Saturday, and you can watch this game on the FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile in other Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Games last night, Brumbies defeated Waratahs 40-16 while Moana Pasifika was outclassed by Chiefs 68-12.