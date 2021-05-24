Fijian Drua impress during training

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is impressed with the progress the Drua players have made in a short span of training time.

Most of the players moved into base camp at Lennox Head towards the end of last year and have been undergoing intense training to prepare for the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Byrne says the players have proved themselves growing in conditioning and strength.

“Every day our players have turned up, they’ve been ready to go and mentally they’ve been switched on obviously it’s the on-field leadership before every training and every single player was taught into that process”.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Byrne says in a professional rugby environment which is new to most of the players, they showed the ability to bounce back the next day.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s trial match scheduled with Western Force has been cancelled.

The match that was scheduled for this Sunday was cancelled following advice from the club as it is unable to travel in and out of Western

Australia due to the delay in the Western Australia border reopening.

The team continues to train at Lennox Head in New South Wales for its inaugural match against the Warratahs on February 18th.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]