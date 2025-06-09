Fiji under 20 player passes away

[Source: Facebook]

Fiji rugby is mourning the loss of SportsWorld Fiji Under‑20 representative Kaminieli Talanacolo, who has passed away at the age of 19.

Talanacolo died at the Suva Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, a week after collapsing during a rugby match while representing his club, Viria Blues, at Ratu Cakobau Park.

He had been receiving medical care since the incident.

A talented lock and flanker, Talanacolo represented Lelean Memorial School in the Deans Rugby Competition in 2023 and went on to become a key development player for Naitasiri during last year’s Skipper Cup campaign.

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His performances earned him selection into the Fiji Under‑20 squad, where he featured on the team’s tour of Australia in April this year.

He will be laid to rest tomorrow at Viria Village in Naitasiri.