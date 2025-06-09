Fiji Schoolboys present iTatau ahead of Australian tour

The Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 rugby team presented their iTatau this afternoon to the Minister for Local Government and Housing, Maciu Nalumisa ahead of their tour to Australia next month.

During the ceremony, Nalumisa encouraged the players to carry with them the pride of their families, villages and the nation throughout their time abroad.

He also reminded them of the importance of upholding a positive image both on and off the field.

“Remember that you go with the name of our country on your jersey, so be mindful of how you portray us on and off the field. Take care and love one another, they are you brothers, I know you will make us proud.”

The team has been training intensively since the conclusion of the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition more than a month ago.

They are scheduled to depart for Australia on the 4th of next month.

