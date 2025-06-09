“Fiji needs ‘real men’ for 2027 RWC push”: Byrne

[ Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook ]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says character and conditioning, not talent, will shape Fiji’s 2027 Rugby World Cup squad.

Byrne revealed that selectors will prioritise mentally strong, disciplined players capable of enduring the intensity of a long World Cup campaign.

He said Fiji already has the rugby ability; what they need now are the right men to carry it through seven demanding weeks.

“When you go away on a seven-week tour, you need to make sure you’ve got real good men with you. Those are the qualities we’ll be looking for… We know that the rugby is not the issue.”

The coach said fitness, conditioning and unity will outweigh pure skill in the final selection process.

Byrne added that while Fiji boasts world-class talent across several positions, the defining factor for 2027 will be players who can stay connected, committed and “be there for their teammates” throughout the entire campaign.

