Fiji looks to make statement at home

Isoa Nasilasila (left) and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula of Fiji react following their loss in the Men's Internationals Test match between the Wallabies and Fiji at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts]

Back on home soil and hungry to bounce back, the Flying Fijians are aiming to make a bold statement when they take on Scotland this Saturday in Suva.

The team is looking to shake off the disappointment of their narrow 21–18 defeat to Australia, and head coach Mick Byrne says the focus now is on sharpening their start and delivering for home fans.

After a rusty opening in Newcastle, Byrne admits his side is eager to fix early errors and take control from the kickoff this weekend.

“We really want to get back into it after the weekend. When you have a loss like that, you’re really desperate to get back on the field and go again, which the boys are. We’re pretty excited by the opportunity we have at home to have a home test.”

The Scots arrive in Fiji with confidence after beating the Maori All Blacks in their last test, but Byrne believes his side’s cohesion will improve significantly now that they’ve had a full week together.

“A lot of those players hadn’t played for four or five weeks. We only came together on the weekend,” he said. “It was just a little bit of that early game rust that we had. I was really happy with the way we got on with it after that.”

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians face Scotland this Saturday at 3:30pm in Suva and it will air LIVE on viti.plus for $30 FJD.

