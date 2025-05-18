Emotional farewell for Muntz as he heads to France

Fijian Drua playmaker Caleb Muntz

Fijian Drua playmaker Caleb Muntz has bid an emotional farewell to home fans in Lautoka, playing what is likely his final match for the club before joining French Pro D2 side Provence.

The 24-year-old flyhalf has been a key figure in the Drua setup since their Super Rugby Pacific debut, and his departure marks the end of a special chapter in his rugby journey.

Though he hasn’t played many matches in Fiji, Muntz said every opportunity to run out in front of local fans has been deeply meaningful.

“It’s always special to play any game, but especially here in Lautoka, the fans always come out, no matter how we’re going, no matter the weather. Today was no different.”

Muntz said while he’s looking forward to the next step in his professional career, he will miss the connection with the Fijian people the most.

“I’ll be lying if I said the heat, I struggle in it probably more than anyone. But the fans and the people, that’s what I’ll miss the most. You can’t even go shopping without someone coming over for a photo. It just shows how much our team means to everyone.”

He added that the pride and passion of the Fijian fans, win or lose, made every game feel special, and the support helped lift the team in tough moments.

