Eight changes for Fijiana XV in second test match

[File Photo]

Vodafone Fijiana XV’s head coach, Inoke Male, has made eight changes to the lineup for their second test match against Japan.

The players coming off the bench are Keleni Marawa, Litia Marama, Doreen Rarokete, Ema Adivitalago, Setaita Railumu, Jennifer Ravutia, Merewai Cumu while Atelaite Ralivanawa is replacing Adita Milinia.

The side is set to feature against Japan at 9pm tomorrow in Tokyo.

You can watch the match live on FBC TV.

Meanwhile, our side fell to the hosts 24-29 in their first test match on Sunday.