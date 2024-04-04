Drua Women earn praise for precise passing skills

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Coach Mosese Rauluni applauds the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s team for their adept catching and passing abilities, as well as the versatility of their passing range.

He says this is something they did well in their game against the Western Force over the weekend.

He emphasizes the importance of maintaining width in their play and avoiding being drawn in by the dummy runners of their opponents.

“I think their set pieces are similar to Western Force, very good set pieces and they spread the ball well. We’ll have to be on sole and be able to keep our width and not get sucked in by dummy runner players.”

He adds the team is anticipating a tough physical match against the strong Brumbies side and aims to build on their recent away victory.

Meanwhile coach Rauluni has named Salanieta Nabuli, Setaita Railumu and Jennifer Ravutia to make their debut start this season.

The Fijian Drua Women will take on the Brumbies at 6.05pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.