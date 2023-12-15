Rugby

Drua launches travel booking website

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 15, 2023 3:34 pm

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Fijian Drua has just launched its own travel booking website, making it super convenient for fans to catch matches in Fiji, Australia, and New Zealand.

Teaming up with New Zealand travel tech experts Travel Lab, Fijian Drua Travel is a game-changer as the first-ever travel platform of its kind for any Super Rugby team.

Fans can snag fantastic packaged deals that include flights, accommodation, matchday tickets, hospitality perks, ground transfers, and more.

The platform is designed to be user-friendly, offering a seamless transition offline to connect with experienced agents for additional information or assistance.

Drua Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussein acknowledges the strong interest from overseas fans wanting to attend matches in Fiji.

He points out that based on recent sports tourism research results released by Tourism Fiji regarding the economic impact of Fijian Drua matches, the team has become a significant contributor to Fiji’s tourism industry.

The 2023 season of Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific drew thousands of travelers to Fiji, and Drua Travel aims to build on that success by enticing even more visitors during upcoming seasons.

