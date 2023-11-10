Drua gears up for success with fresh talent

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua's head coach, Mick Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s head coach, Mick Byrne, is thrilled about the prospect of integrating talented new players into their 2024 squad for the upcoming Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Acknowledging the need for improvement, Byrne is determined to set high goals for the team.

Expressing his confidence in the squad, Byrne eagerly anticipates a successful 2024 season.

“The real highlights are the qualities of the players coming in. When you look at the some of the names that are in there it gives us a great opportunity to prepare ourselves to take another step in Super Rugby. Our first year we were here we were creating history by being in Super Rugby, last year we took a step and was in the quarter-finals and this year we wanna take a step and give fans the opportunity for fans to cheer us on in the home finals.”

He highlights the valuable experience some players bring from participating in the world cup, emphasizing how this knowledge will positively impact and elevate the team’s performance.

Looking ahead, the Drua aims to secure a spot in the home game finals for the next season.

Their first match is against the Blues on the 24th of February in Auckland.