Drua duo set for South Island showdown in NPC final

Joseva Tamani and Manasa Mataele [Source: Fijian Drua]

Two Swire Shipping Fijian Drua teammates will be on opposite sides of the field this weekend as Otago and Canterbury battle for Bunnings NPC glory in an all-South Island final.

Joseva Tamani will feature off the bench for Otago, covering the lock position, while Manasa Mataele starts on the right wing for Canterbury.

For Tamani, Otago’s journey to the grand final has been nothing short of remarkable.

“At the start of the season I didn’t know how the team would go but every week we’ve grown together and being in the final means our hard work has paid off, but the job is not done yet. The feeling going into the final is surreal, the support down here in Otago is unmatched, it’s not every year you get to the final so I feel blessed. I’m also happy for Mataele, watching him throughout the season gets me excited to play with him in the Drua next year.”



Joseva Tamani [Source: Fijian Drua]

Otago powered past Bay of Plenty 41–17 in the semifinals, while Canterbury cruised to a 43–19 win over Hawke’s Bay to secure their spot in the decider.

For Mataele, who recently signed with the Drua for the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, the final will be a special occasion and a familiar rivalry.

“Playing in the final in front of our home crowd is an incredible opportunity. It will also be a tough battle going up against Joe (Tamani).”



[Source: Fijian Drua]

Since the NPC revamp in 2006, Canterbury have lifted the title nine times, while Otago are chasing their first championship in the modern era.

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says it’s a proud moment for the club to have two of their players contesting one of New Zealand rugby’s fiercest provincial derbies.

“That’s exciting — it’s a big challenge. Canterbury and Otago games are always massive derbies in New Zealand, so it’s great to see two of our Drua players involved. Manasa, being new to the Drua Club, and Canterbury have been in plenty of finals. Joe Tamani has been outstanding for Otago. It’s shaping up to be a great clash, and I just hope both enjoy the occasion, stay injury-free, and come out proud of their efforts.”

With both players bringing strong form into the final, the spotlight will be on how the Drua duo handle the pressure of provincial rugby’s biggest stage — before reuniting in Drua colours next season.

The match kicks off at 3.05pm on Saturday at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand.

