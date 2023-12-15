Deans to coach Barbarians against Flying Fijians

Robbie Deans

Former Wallabies coach Robbie Deans will coach the Barbarians side against Flying Fijians in June 2024.

Barbarians President John Spencer expresses excitement about returning to Twickenham and facing Fiji.

He believes that playing against the Fiji side will bring immense enjoyment to both players and fans.

Spencer also notes that the Flying Fijians’ performance during the Rugby World Cup in France closely resembled the Barbarians’ style of play.

This will be Deans’ sixth time coaching the famous team, having previously defeated the Fijians in 2016.

Deans’ most recent coaching stint with the Barbarians was in 2019 when they faced Wales.

The two teams will clash in June.