Covid hits All Blacks camp

[Source: Getty Images]

All Blacks midfielders David Havili and Jack Goodhue will not feature in the first Test against Ireland on Saturday.

The pair are part of the four in the camp that have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to One News, the other two are head coach Ian Foster and assistant coach John Plumtree.

Article continues after advertisement

This means all four will now be in isolation and are out for the weekend and an obvious conclusion to be made is that others within the 35-player squad and management may also test positive and that the All Blacks will be reviewing their Covid protocols.

Havili and Goodhue were good chances to start the first Test at inside centre.