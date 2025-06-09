Chance for local teams to earn CC7s spot

[File Photo]

Local 7s teams aiming to earn a spot in next year’s McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s now have a chance through the upcoming Super Seven 7s Tournament, a one-day competition scheduled for December.

Organizers say it will be a day of fierce competition, with only seven teams securing their place in next year’s highly anticipated tournament, which carries a $50,000 prize purse.

Tournament founding chair Jay Whyte says whether the teams are seasoned or emerging, this is their opportunity to secure a spot among the best in the country.

Registration for the tournament is now open, with 24 spots open.

The tournament will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on December 6.

