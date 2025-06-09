Castres lock in Botitu until 2028

Vilimoni Botitu. [Source: Castres Olympique]

Olympic gold medallist Vilimoni Botitu says Castres Olympique has given him a great deal since his arrival in 2020, and he is looking forward to another strong chapter with the club after signing a contract extension until 2028.

The club announced Botitu’s two-year contract extension earlier today.

According to Castres Olympique, Botitu has gradually established himself as a key member of the squad.

With 114 appearances in the blue-and-white jersey and 24 tries, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform at the highest level.

The explosive 27-year-old, capable of turning a match in an instant, brings power, speed and creativity to the midfield, making him a respected figure in the Top 14.

On the international stage, Botitu has earned 19 caps for Fiji in XVs rugby and also boasts significant experience in sevens.

He was a member of the Fijian side that captured gold at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, further underlining his quality and experience at the highest level.

Discreet, humble and hardworking, Botitu embodies the values cherished by Castres Olympique.

His dedication and daily commitment are highly valued within the club, with the midfielder consistently placing the team first.

Castres Olympique also prides itself on its strong connection to the Fijian community, which has been part of the club for several years.

Botitu is one of its leading representatives and, through his longevity and deep attachment to the club, has become one of the most “Tarn-like” of the Fijians.

“I am very happy and very proud to continue the adventure with Castres Olympique. This club has given me a lot since my arrival. I am really enjoying working with our group of players and the staff. I feel good here and want to keep working hard and give my all for the jersey and for the supporters.”

Castres Olympique says it is delighted to continue the journey with Vilimoni Botitu through to 2028.

