Ba Women storm into Ranadi Cup final with win over Rewa

Ba Women powered into the final of the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup after crushing Rewa Women 53 -24 in the first semi-final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

This win not only earned Ba a spot in the Ranadi Cup final but also successfully secured their promotion to the Marama Cup competition for next year.

Ba dominated the contest, looking in control for most of the match and constantly overpowering Rewa’s defence.

The first half saw the Ba Women take a huge scoring leap, scoring six tries compared to Rewa’s three, resulting in a commanding halftime score of 34-19.

A tense moment arose in the second half when Ba had three players sent to the sin bin, forcing them to start the period with only 12 players on the field.

Rewa capitalised on this numerical advantage by scoring a quick try to briefly close the gap.

However, once the Ba squad returned to full strength in the 50th minute, they quickly regained momentum.

Halfback Vitorina Veikoso scored her third try to bring the score to 41-24.

Ba pressed their advantage, scoring two more tries for their side, with outside centre Mereseini Saliuci completing her own hat-trick with the final try of the match.

The outstanding performance saw both Veikoso and Saliuci record hat-tricks for the winning side.

