Utoikamanu, Toia, Halasima head list of Tonga debutants

Source: NRL

Tonga have named a 21-man squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships they will contest with Samoa and New Zealand.

State of Origin centre Robert Toia will make his debut for Tonga, joining other newcomers Stefano Utoikamanu, Leka Halasima and Demetric Vaimauga.

Toia, from the Roosters, made his debut for Queensland this year but will now play for his country of Origin.

Article continues after advertisement

Tonga then will travel to New Zealand to play the Kiwis at Eden Park on Sunday November 2.

Dolphins’ NRL coach Kristian Woolf will once again mentor the Tongan team, with Jason Taumalolo and Addin Fonua-Blake named as co-captains.

Tonga squad (alphabetical)

Paul Alamoti (Penrith Panthers0

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins)

Addin Fonua-Blake (c) (Cronulla Sharks)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

Leka Halasima (Warriors)

Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Lehi Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles)

Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins)

Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)

Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins)

Tolu Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

Isaiah Iongi (Parramatta Eels)

Soni Luke (Penrith Panthers)

Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels)

Jason Taumalolo (c) (North Queensland Cowboys)

Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm)

Demitric Vaimauga (Warriors)

Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.