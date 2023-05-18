Space for player to fill in big shoes

[Source: Supplied]

Kaiviti Silktails captain Rusiate Baleitamavua will be on the sidelines this Saturday when his team takes on St. Mary’s in round nine of the Ron Massey Cup.

Baleitamavua suffered a concussion and a broken nose during their game against the Magpies last weekend and is expected to be out of action for the next two to three weeks.

His absence leaves a vacuum in the side but head coach Wes Naiqama says this presents an opportunity for another exciting youngster.

“We got a really good depth in our club. This time, our last home game where we took on Hills who won the competition last year, we were without a lot of our senior boys but we managed to get the job done so there’s been a lot of competition for spots.”

Naiqama says they will continue to monitor Baleitamavua’s recovery.

The Silktails host St. Mary’s at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 12pm.