Silktails falls in Lautoka

The Kaiviti Silktails side lost 12-22 to a strong St Mary’s side during round 9 of their Ron Massey Cup in Lautoka.

Under rainy conditions, the two sides went at it with the unbeaten St Mary’s team getting the first try.

A few minutes later, the Silktails hit back with a converted try to take the lead 6-4.

Just before the break, the visitors were on the scoreboard again as they took an 8-6 lead at halftime.

In the second spell, St Mary’s got two more tries and one penalty while the Silktails could only manage a single try.