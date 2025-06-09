Silktails Analyst optimistic ahead of new season

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Kaiviti Silktails football analyst Erami Vuleka says preseason has provided valuable experience for players and staff as they prepare for the upcoming rugby league season.

The sessions have given everyone a chance to step up in a league environment, with guidance from Port Greg Wilson and Nick Potter helping players adapt.

Vuleka says some have adjusted quickly, while others will need a few more sessions to find their rhythm.

“It’s been a boom break so far, and I’m looking forward to whatever comes next to help grow footy in the region.”

He adds that the team also has plans off the field before Christmas and New Year, ensuring players continue developing both on and off the pitch.

Meanwhile, the Silktails launched a powerful new logo, a symbol forged by adversity, resilience and an unbreakable Kaiviti spirit earlier this week.

Guided by Chairman and NRL legend Petero Civoniceva and led by Executive Director Stephen Driscoll, the Silktails’ new identity tells the story of a team that refuses to bend, let alone break.

