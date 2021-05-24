Home

Rugby League

Ravalawa back for Dragons this week

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 2, 2021 5:17 am

After scoring a double in last week’s NRL clash, Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa is back again in the starting lineup for the Dragons match against Rabbitohs.

Ravalawa has been in impressive form over the season scoring 11 tries in his past 11 games.

But the club, on the other hand, has had a disappointing second half of the year, which is set to come to an end as they look to avoid a record eight consecutive losses.

The odds are in the Rabbitohs favor having won their past six games against the Dragons.

Dragons will meet the Rabbitohs on Saturday at 9.35pm.

