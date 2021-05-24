Kamikamica to start

Fiji Bati and Storm forward Tui Kamikamica will start for Melbourne in round 25 of the NRL.

Kamikamica has been named in the starting lineup against the Sharks on Friday.

Teammate Isacc Lumelume who made the match-day squad last week has been shifted to the reserves.

Kamikamica and the Storm face the Sharks on Friday at 8pm.

Round 25 starts on Thursday with Raiders facing the Roosters at 9.50pm.